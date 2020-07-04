All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3801 Devonaire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3801 Devonaire Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3801 Devonaire Drive

3801 Devonaire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3801 Devonaire Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76008

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 Devonaire Drive have any available units?
3801 Devonaire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3801 Devonaire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Devonaire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Devonaire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3801 Devonaire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3801 Devonaire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3801 Devonaire Drive offers parking.
Does 3801 Devonaire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 Devonaire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Devonaire Drive have a pool?
No, 3801 Devonaire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3801 Devonaire Drive have accessible units?
No, 3801 Devonaire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 Devonaire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3801 Devonaire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3801 Devonaire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3801 Devonaire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University