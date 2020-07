Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WONDERFUL family home with open kitchen, dining and living concept in Northwest ISD! 1816 square feet with 3 bedrooms (split master from secondary bedrooms) and a study make this a truly livable floor plan. Updated and move-in ready! Beautiful laminate wood floors from the entry through the family room, updated lighting fixtures and pre-wire for surround sound in the living room! Close to Alliance Town Center, shopping and dining!