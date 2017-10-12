All apartments in Fort Worth
3800 Glenmont Dr.

3800 Glenmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Glenmont Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Crafted Corner Lot 4-3.5-2 in Fort worth! - OFFERING 50% OFF FIRST MONTH RENT.Beautifully Crafted Corner Lot 4-3.5-2 in Fort worth! Covered front porch, interior features formal dining area, spacious living room with fire place. Eat in kitchen with granite counters and gas range oven. Big utility room. 2 Master suites down stairs with full bathrooms. 2 Large bedrooms upstairs, 2nd living-den area upstairs. Large Covered back patio, BIG fenced back yard. Close to schools, highways and shopping.

(RLNE3220843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Glenmont Dr. have any available units?
3800 Glenmont Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Glenmont Dr. have?
Some of 3800 Glenmont Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Glenmont Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Glenmont Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Glenmont Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3800 Glenmont Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3800 Glenmont Dr. offer parking?
No, 3800 Glenmont Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3800 Glenmont Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 Glenmont Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Glenmont Dr. have a pool?
No, 3800 Glenmont Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3800 Glenmont Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3800 Glenmont Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Glenmont Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 Glenmont Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

