3800 Glenmont Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Crafted Corner Lot 4-3.5-2 in Fort worth! - OFFERING 50% OFF FIRST MONTH RENT.Beautifully Crafted Corner Lot 4-3.5-2 in Fort worth! Covered front porch, interior features formal dining area, spacious living room with fire place. Eat in kitchen with granite counters and gas range oven. Big utility room. 2 Master suites down stairs with full bathrooms. 2 Large bedrooms upstairs, 2nd living-den area upstairs. Large Covered back patio, BIG fenced back yard. Close to schools, highways and shopping.



(RLNE3220843)