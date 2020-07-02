Rent Calculator
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM
1 of 12
3749 Misty Meadow Drive
3749 Misty Meadow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3749 Misty Meadow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Candleridge
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location walking distance to park! Well kept home with laminate wooden floors and carpet. Dont hesitate, won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3749 Misty Meadow Drive have any available units?
3749 Misty Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3749 Misty Meadow Drive have?
Some of 3749 Misty Meadow Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3749 Misty Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3749 Misty Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3749 Misty Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3749 Misty Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3749 Misty Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3749 Misty Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 3749 Misty Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3749 Misty Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3749 Misty Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 3749 Misty Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3749 Misty Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3749 Misty Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3749 Misty Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3749 Misty Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
