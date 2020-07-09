Rent includes water. Charming two story brick home in the sought after Wedgewood Addition. Enjoy the beautiful courtyard, two car garage, wood burning fireplace, washer and dryer connections and covered patio
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3748 Cibolo Drive have any available units?
3748 Cibolo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3748 Cibolo Drive have?
Some of 3748 Cibolo Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3748 Cibolo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3748 Cibolo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.