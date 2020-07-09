All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:36 AM

3748 Cibolo Drive

3748 Cibolo Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3748 Cibolo Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Rent includes water. Charming two story brick home in the sought after Wedgewood Addition. Enjoy the beautiful courtyard, two car garage, wood burning fireplace, washer and dryer connections and covered patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3748 Cibolo Drive have any available units?
3748 Cibolo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3748 Cibolo Drive have?
Some of 3748 Cibolo Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3748 Cibolo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3748 Cibolo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3748 Cibolo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3748 Cibolo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3748 Cibolo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3748 Cibolo Drive offers parking.
Does 3748 Cibolo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3748 Cibolo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3748 Cibolo Drive have a pool?
No, 3748 Cibolo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3748 Cibolo Drive have accessible units?
No, 3748 Cibolo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3748 Cibolo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3748 Cibolo Drive has units with dishwashers.

