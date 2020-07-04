Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3740 Peach Blossom Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3740 Peach Blossom Road
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3740 Peach Blossom Road
3740 Peach Blossom Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3740 Peach Blossom Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Almost new rental. Keller ISD! 4th bedroom can be used as a study. Wood floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgrade Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Keller schools. Close to everything!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3740 Peach Blossom Road have any available units?
3740 Peach Blossom Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3740 Peach Blossom Road have?
Some of 3740 Peach Blossom Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3740 Peach Blossom Road currently offering any rent specials?
3740 Peach Blossom Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 Peach Blossom Road pet-friendly?
No, 3740 Peach Blossom Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3740 Peach Blossom Road offer parking?
Yes, 3740 Peach Blossom Road offers parking.
Does 3740 Peach Blossom Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3740 Peach Blossom Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 Peach Blossom Road have a pool?
No, 3740 Peach Blossom Road does not have a pool.
Does 3740 Peach Blossom Road have accessible units?
No, 3740 Peach Blossom Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 Peach Blossom Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3740 Peach Blossom Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University