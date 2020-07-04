All apartments in Fort Worth
3740 Peach Blossom Road

3740 Peach Blossom Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3740 Peach Blossom Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Almost new rental. Keller ISD! 4th bedroom can be used as a study. Wood floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgrade Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Keller schools. Close to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3740 Peach Blossom Road have any available units?
3740 Peach Blossom Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3740 Peach Blossom Road have?
Some of 3740 Peach Blossom Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 Peach Blossom Road currently offering any rent specials?
3740 Peach Blossom Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 Peach Blossom Road pet-friendly?
No, 3740 Peach Blossom Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3740 Peach Blossom Road offer parking?
Yes, 3740 Peach Blossom Road offers parking.
Does 3740 Peach Blossom Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3740 Peach Blossom Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 Peach Blossom Road have a pool?
No, 3740 Peach Blossom Road does not have a pool.
Does 3740 Peach Blossom Road have accessible units?
No, 3740 Peach Blossom Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 Peach Blossom Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3740 Peach Blossom Road does not have units with dishwashers.

