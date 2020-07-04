All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3740 Arborlawn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3740 Arborlawn Drive
Last updated October 22 2019 at 3:27 AM

3740 Arborlawn Drive

3740 Arborlawn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3740 Arborlawn Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Overton Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
sauna
Updated ranch style home in Overton Park.3 living 2 dining areas and a wet bar with gorgeous Italian marble perfect for entertaining. 3 bedrooms with attached bathrooms. Master is spacious and master bathroom has a sauna.Kitchen has granite counter and lost of counter top space. Nice patio and outside storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3740 Arborlawn Drive have any available units?
3740 Arborlawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3740 Arborlawn Drive have?
Some of 3740 Arborlawn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 Arborlawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3740 Arborlawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 Arborlawn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3740 Arborlawn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3740 Arborlawn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3740 Arborlawn Drive offers parking.
Does 3740 Arborlawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3740 Arborlawn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 Arborlawn Drive have a pool?
No, 3740 Arborlawn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3740 Arborlawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 3740 Arborlawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 Arborlawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3740 Arborlawn Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University