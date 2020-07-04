3740 Arborlawn Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage sauna

Updated ranch style home in Overton Park.3 living 2 dining areas and a wet bar with gorgeous Italian marble perfect for entertaining. 3 bedrooms with attached bathrooms. Master is spacious and master bathroom has a sauna.Kitchen has granite counter and lost of counter top space. Nice patio and outside storage.