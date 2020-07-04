3740 Arborlawn Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Overton Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Updated ranch style home in Overton Park.3 living 2 dining areas and a wet bar with gorgeous Italian marble perfect for entertaining. 3 bedrooms with attached bathrooms. Master is spacious and master bathroom has a sauna.Kitchen has granite counter and lost of counter top space. Nice patio and outside storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
