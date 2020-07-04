All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 17 2019 at 4:42 PM

3737 Holly Brook Drive

3737 Holly Brook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3737 Holly Brook Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous one-story home built in 2017. Spacious open concept kitchen with rich cabinets and granite countertops. Stylish home boasts arches and a neutral color palette. This beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bath home in Keller ISD won't last long. This is a pet-friendly property. Enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3737 Holly Brook Drive have any available units?
3737 Holly Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3737 Holly Brook Drive have?
Some of 3737 Holly Brook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3737 Holly Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3737 Holly Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3737 Holly Brook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3737 Holly Brook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3737 Holly Brook Drive offer parking?
No, 3737 Holly Brook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3737 Holly Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3737 Holly Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3737 Holly Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 3737 Holly Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3737 Holly Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3737 Holly Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3737 Holly Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3737 Holly Brook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

