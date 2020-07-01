All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 15 2019

3736 Ramona Dr

3736 Ramona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3736 Ramona Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Highland Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
n A spacious and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom town home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=Us7J0a3WGL&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3736 Ramona Dr have any available units?
3736 Ramona Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3736 Ramona Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3736 Ramona Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3736 Ramona Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3736 Ramona Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3736 Ramona Dr offer parking?
No, 3736 Ramona Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3736 Ramona Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3736 Ramona Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3736 Ramona Dr have a pool?
No, 3736 Ramona Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3736 Ramona Dr have accessible units?
No, 3736 Ramona Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3736 Ramona Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3736 Ramona Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3736 Ramona Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3736 Ramona Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

