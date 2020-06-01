All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3736 Ashford Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3736 Ashford Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3736 Ashford Avenue

3736 Ashford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3736 Ashford Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,367 sf home is located in Fort Worth, TX. This home features hardwood floors throughout, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3736 Ashford Avenue have any available units?
3736 Ashford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3736 Ashford Avenue have?
Some of 3736 Ashford Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3736 Ashford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3736 Ashford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3736 Ashford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3736 Ashford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3736 Ashford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3736 Ashford Avenue offers parking.
Does 3736 Ashford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3736 Ashford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3736 Ashford Avenue have a pool?
No, 3736 Ashford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3736 Ashford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3736 Ashford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3736 Ashford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3736 Ashford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University