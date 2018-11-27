Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3729 Flintwood Trail
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:48 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3729 Flintwood Trail
3729 Flintwood Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3729 Flintwood Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3729 Flintwood Trail have any available units?
3729 Flintwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3729 Flintwood Trail have?
Some of 3729 Flintwood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3729 Flintwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3729 Flintwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3729 Flintwood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3729 Flintwood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3729 Flintwood Trail offer parking?
No, 3729 Flintwood Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3729 Flintwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3729 Flintwood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3729 Flintwood Trail have a pool?
No, 3729 Flintwood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3729 Flintwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 3729 Flintwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3729 Flintwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3729 Flintwood Trail has units with dishwashers.
