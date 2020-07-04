Rent Calculator
Last updated March 4 2020 at 1:26 PM
1 of 32
3729 Carolyn Road
3729 Carolyn Road
No Longer Available
3729 Carolyn Road, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Westcliff Wonder with plenty of space. This home has wonderful updates and the charm of the original build. Beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen and lighting, updated baths.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 3729 Carolyn Road have any available units?
3729 Carolyn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3729 Carolyn Road have?
Some of 3729 Carolyn Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3729 Carolyn Road currently offering any rent specials?
3729 Carolyn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3729 Carolyn Road pet-friendly?
No, 3729 Carolyn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3729 Carolyn Road offer parking?
Yes, 3729 Carolyn Road offers parking.
Does 3729 Carolyn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3729 Carolyn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3729 Carolyn Road have a pool?
No, 3729 Carolyn Road does not have a pool.
Does 3729 Carolyn Road have accessible units?
No, 3729 Carolyn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3729 Carolyn Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3729 Carolyn Road has units with dishwashers.
