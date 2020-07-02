All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:07 PM

3728 Hulen Park Circle

3728 Hulen Park Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3728 Hulen Park Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Hulen Springs Meadow

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex. Open living area. Kitchen has cabinets for plenty of storage. Fenced backyard. Easy access to I-35, close to amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3728 Hulen Park Circle have any available units?
3728 Hulen Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3728 Hulen Park Circle have?
Some of 3728 Hulen Park Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3728 Hulen Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3728 Hulen Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3728 Hulen Park Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3728 Hulen Park Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3728 Hulen Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3728 Hulen Park Circle offers parking.
Does 3728 Hulen Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3728 Hulen Park Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3728 Hulen Park Circle have a pool?
No, 3728 Hulen Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3728 Hulen Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 3728 Hulen Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3728 Hulen Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3728 Hulen Park Circle has units with dishwashers.

