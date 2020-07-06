Rent Calculator
3728 Cook Court
Last updated April 9 2020 at 3:40 AM
3728 Cook Court
3728 Cook Court
No Longer Available
Location
3728 Cook Court, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Greens
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2005 year one story build home, Upgraded features include new carpet and a new roof one-story home located in cul-de-sac
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3728 Cook Court have any available units?
3728 Cook Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3728 Cook Court have?
Some of 3728 Cook Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 3728 Cook Court currently offering any rent specials?
3728 Cook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3728 Cook Court pet-friendly?
No, 3728 Cook Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3728 Cook Court offer parking?
Yes, 3728 Cook Court offers parking.
Does 3728 Cook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3728 Cook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3728 Cook Court have a pool?
No, 3728 Cook Court does not have a pool.
Does 3728 Cook Court have accessible units?
No, 3728 Cook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3728 Cook Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3728 Cook Court has units with dishwashers.
