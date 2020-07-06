3727 Modlin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Great opportunity to lease this brand new construction on the west side of Fort Worth. Conveniently located to Camp Bowie Blvd, 7th St., Downtown, the new Dickies Arena, UNT Health Science Center and TCU. The large master suite is downstairs and features a custom closet system, sitting area or room for an office, separate vanities and separate shower and tub. Two bedrooms, full bath, wet bar and a large game room are upstairs. The island kitchen has quartzite counter-tops, stainless Jenn-Air appliances and 48 inch built-in refrigerator. The entire bottom floor is floored with gorgeous travertine. House is wired Cat-6a and has Luxul high speed wireless security camera system and a Ring door system.