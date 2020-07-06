All apartments in Fort Worth
3727 Modlin Avenue

3727 Modlin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3727 Modlin Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
North Hi Mount

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Great opportunity to lease this brand new construction on the west side of Fort Worth. Conveniently located to Camp Bowie Blvd, 7th St., Downtown, the new Dickies Arena, UNT Health Science Center and TCU. The large master suite is downstairs and features a custom closet system, sitting area or room for an office, separate vanities and separate shower and tub. Two bedrooms, full bath, wet bar and a large game room are upstairs. The island kitchen has quartzite counter-tops, stainless Jenn-Air appliances and 48 inch built-in refrigerator. The entire bottom floor is floored with gorgeous travertine. House is wired Cat-6a and has Luxul high speed wireless security camera system and a Ring door system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3727 Modlin Avenue have any available units?
3727 Modlin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3727 Modlin Avenue have?
Some of 3727 Modlin Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3727 Modlin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3727 Modlin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3727 Modlin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3727 Modlin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3727 Modlin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3727 Modlin Avenue offers parking.
Does 3727 Modlin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3727 Modlin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3727 Modlin Avenue have a pool?
No, 3727 Modlin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3727 Modlin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3727 Modlin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3727 Modlin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3727 Modlin Avenue has units with dishwashers.

