Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3727 Avenue K.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3727 Avenue K
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:46 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3727 Avenue K
3727 Avenue K
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3727 Avenue K, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Polytechnic Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Half duplex with own back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3727 Avenue K have any available units?
3727 Avenue K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3727 Avenue K currently offering any rent specials?
3727 Avenue K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3727 Avenue K pet-friendly?
No, 3727 Avenue K is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3727 Avenue K offer parking?
No, 3727 Avenue K does not offer parking.
Does 3727 Avenue K have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3727 Avenue K does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3727 Avenue K have a pool?
No, 3727 Avenue K does not have a pool.
Does 3727 Avenue K have accessible units?
No, 3727 Avenue K does not have accessible units.
Does 3727 Avenue K have units with dishwashers?
No, 3727 Avenue K does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3727 Avenue K have units with air conditioning?
No, 3727 Avenue K does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University