Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3727 Avenue K
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:46 PM

3727 Avenue K

3727 Avenue K · No Longer Available
Location

3727 Avenue K, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Polytechnic Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Half duplex with own back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3727 Avenue K have any available units?
3727 Avenue K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3727 Avenue K currently offering any rent specials?
3727 Avenue K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3727 Avenue K pet-friendly?
No, 3727 Avenue K is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3727 Avenue K offer parking?
No, 3727 Avenue K does not offer parking.
Does 3727 Avenue K have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3727 Avenue K does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3727 Avenue K have a pool?
No, 3727 Avenue K does not have a pool.
Does 3727 Avenue K have accessible units?
No, 3727 Avenue K does not have accessible units.
Does 3727 Avenue K have units with dishwashers?
No, 3727 Avenue K does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3727 Avenue K have units with air conditioning?
No, 3727 Avenue K does not have units with air conditioning.

