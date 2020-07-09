All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
3725 Holly Springs Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:41 AM

3725 Holly Springs Drive

3725 Holly Spring Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3725 Holly Spring Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Far Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Home with a Large Living Room
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,600 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and

(RLNE5746838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 Holly Springs Drive have any available units?
3725 Holly Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3725 Holly Springs Drive have?
Some of 3725 Holly Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 Holly Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3725 Holly Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 Holly Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3725 Holly Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3725 Holly Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 3725 Holly Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3725 Holly Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 Holly Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 Holly Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3725 Holly Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 3725 Holly Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 3725 Holly Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 Holly Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3725 Holly Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

