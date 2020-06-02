All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 20 2019 at 5:05 PM

3724 Jade Street

3724 Jade Street · No Longer Available
Location

3724 Jade Street, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Greens

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This is a beautiful home in Fort Worth, Texas. It is a 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with over 1, 529 sqft. It has been fully renovated with beautiful quartz countertops, luxury baths, wifi ecobee thermostat, and ring video doorbell. (Technology fee of $55 per month includes high speed internet (200mbps), ring security monitoring) Includes: Fridge, Range, Stove, Microwave, and Washer/ Dryer Connections. Pet Friendly with a refundable deposit $250/pet.No breed or weight restrictions. Rental Terms: $1645 monthly rent & $164 5 deposit. Our applications are FREE; you do not need to pay to apply, but we will verify you make 3x rent, have no recent evictions, and we'll review credit and criminal background to make final decision. (Please contact us for the FREE application)Tenant pays all utilities and yard care. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment, or in person tours with our representative. Text (817) 952-9422 for quickest response. Calls to this number will be answered by our answering service but we will return the call at our earliest convenience.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3724 Jade Street have any available units?
3724 Jade Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3724 Jade Street have?
Some of 3724 Jade Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3724 Jade Street currently offering any rent specials?
3724 Jade Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 Jade Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3724 Jade Street is pet friendly.
Does 3724 Jade Street offer parking?
No, 3724 Jade Street does not offer parking.
Does 3724 Jade Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3724 Jade Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 Jade Street have a pool?
No, 3724 Jade Street does not have a pool.
Does 3724 Jade Street have accessible units?
No, 3724 Jade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 Jade Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3724 Jade Street does not have units with dishwashers.

