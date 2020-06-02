3724 Jade Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated microwave internet access range

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This is a beautiful home in Fort Worth, Texas. It is a 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with over 1, 529 sqft. It has been fully renovated with beautiful quartz countertops, luxury baths, wifi ecobee thermostat, and ring video doorbell. (Technology fee of $55 per month includes high speed internet (200mbps), ring security monitoring) Includes: Fridge, Range, Stove, Microwave, and Washer/ Dryer Connections. Pet Friendly with a refundable deposit $250/pet.No breed or weight restrictions. Rental Terms: $1645 monthly rent & $164 5 deposit. Our applications are FREE; you do not need to pay to apply, but we will verify you make 3x rent, have no recent evictions, and we'll review credit and criminal background to make final decision. (Please contact us for the FREE application)Tenant pays all utilities and yard care. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment, or in person tours with our representative. Text (817) 952-9422 for quickest response. Calls to this number will be answered by our answering service but we will return the call at our earliest convenience.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.