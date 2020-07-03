3721 Aspen Brook Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand new house just close on 7-12-2019. 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Sandlin Homes in excellent community of new homes. Stainless steel appliances, upgrade kitchen cabinets, open floor plan, Keller schools. Must see!