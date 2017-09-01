Rent Calculator
Home
Fort Worth, TX
3720 Lafayette Avenue
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:12 AM
3720 Lafayette Avenue
3720 Lafayette Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
3720 Lafayette Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3720 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
3720 Lafayette Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3720 Lafayette Avenue have?
Some of 3720 Lafayette Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3720 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Lafayette Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3720 Lafayette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3720 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3720 Lafayette Avenue offers parking.
Does 3720 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 Lafayette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 3720 Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3720 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3720 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3720 Lafayette Avenue has units with dishwashers.
