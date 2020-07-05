All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3716 Yucca Avenue

3716 Yucca Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3716 Yucca Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Carter Riverside

Amenities

fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 2 could be 3 bedroom home ready for move-in. Located just minutes from downtown and easy access to Hwy 121, I-35, I-30 and Loop 820

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3716 Yucca Avenue have any available units?
3716 Yucca Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3716 Yucca Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3716 Yucca Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 Yucca Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3716 Yucca Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3716 Yucca Avenue offer parking?
No, 3716 Yucca Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3716 Yucca Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3716 Yucca Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 Yucca Avenue have a pool?
No, 3716 Yucca Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3716 Yucca Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3716 Yucca Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 Yucca Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3716 Yucca Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3716 Yucca Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3716 Yucca Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

