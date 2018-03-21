Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3716 Killian Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3716 Killian Street
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:33 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3716 Killian Street
3716 Killian Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3716 Killian Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Glencrest
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Just remodeled charming 3 bedroom 1 bath with new carpet, wood and tile floors throughout, built in microwave, lots of windows and wood accents on several walls.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3716 Killian Street have any available units?
3716 Killian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3716 Killian Street have?
Some of 3716 Killian Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3716 Killian Street currently offering any rent specials?
3716 Killian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 Killian Street pet-friendly?
No, 3716 Killian Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3716 Killian Street offer parking?
Yes, 3716 Killian Street offers parking.
Does 3716 Killian Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3716 Killian Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 Killian Street have a pool?
No, 3716 Killian Street does not have a pool.
Does 3716 Killian Street have accessible units?
No, 3716 Killian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 Killian Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3716 Killian Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University