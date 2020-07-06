All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3716 Dexter Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3716 Dexter Avenue
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:51 AM

3716 Dexter Avenue

3716 Dexter Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3716 Dexter Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location is near Montgomery and 7th street, 1 bedroom, 1 one bath in the historical district within walking distance of the popular Will Rogers event center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3716 Dexter Avenue have any available units?
3716 Dexter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3716 Dexter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3716 Dexter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 Dexter Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3716 Dexter Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3716 Dexter Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3716 Dexter Avenue offers parking.
Does 3716 Dexter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3716 Dexter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 Dexter Avenue have a pool?
No, 3716 Dexter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3716 Dexter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3716 Dexter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 Dexter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3716 Dexter Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3716 Dexter Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3716 Dexter Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University