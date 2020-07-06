Rent Calculator
3716 Dexter Avenue
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:51 AM
3716 Dexter Avenue
3716 Dexter Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
3716 Dexter Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights
Amenities
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location is near Montgomery and 7th street, 1 bedroom, 1 one bath in the historical district within walking distance of the popular Will Rogers event center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3716 Dexter Avenue have any available units?
3716 Dexter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3716 Dexter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3716 Dexter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 Dexter Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3716 Dexter Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3716 Dexter Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3716 Dexter Avenue offers parking.
Does 3716 Dexter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3716 Dexter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 Dexter Avenue have a pool?
No, 3716 Dexter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3716 Dexter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3716 Dexter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 Dexter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3716 Dexter Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3716 Dexter Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3716 Dexter Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
