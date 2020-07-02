All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:20 AM

3715 Travis Avenue

3715 Travis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3715 Travis Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Rosemont

Amenities

all utils included
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Live in this efficiency apartment with ALL BILLS PAID; has stove and refrigerator; No Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 Travis Avenue have any available units?
3715 Travis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3715 Travis Avenue have?
Some of 3715 Travis Avenue's amenities include all utils included, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 Travis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3715 Travis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 Travis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3715 Travis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3715 Travis Avenue offer parking?
No, 3715 Travis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3715 Travis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 Travis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 Travis Avenue have a pool?
No, 3715 Travis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3715 Travis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3715 Travis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 Travis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3715 Travis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

