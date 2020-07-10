3715 Jeanette Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Bluebonnet Hills
Recently renovated four bedroom rental property available for the 2020-21 school year. Property features include refinished hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a huge backyard
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
