Fort Worth, TX
3715 Jeanette Drive
Last updated April 11 2020 at 9:23 PM

3715 Jeanette Drive

3715 Jeanette Drive · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

3715 Jeanette Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Recently renovated four bedroom rental property available for the 2020-21 school year. Property features include refinished hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a huge backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 Jeanette Drive have any available units?
3715 Jeanette Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3715 Jeanette Drive have?
Some of 3715 Jeanette Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 Jeanette Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3715 Jeanette Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 Jeanette Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3715 Jeanette Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3715 Jeanette Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3715 Jeanette Drive offers parking.
Does 3715 Jeanette Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 Jeanette Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 Jeanette Drive have a pool?
No, 3715 Jeanette Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3715 Jeanette Drive have accessible units?
No, 3715 Jeanette Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 Jeanette Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3715 Jeanette Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

