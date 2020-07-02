All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:29 PM

3713 Verde Drive

3713 Verde Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3713 Verde Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3713 Verde Drive have any available units?
3713 Verde Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3713 Verde Drive have?
Some of 3713 Verde Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3713 Verde Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3713 Verde Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 Verde Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3713 Verde Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3713 Verde Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3713 Verde Drive offers parking.
Does 3713 Verde Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3713 Verde Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 Verde Drive have a pool?
No, 3713 Verde Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3713 Verde Drive have accessible units?
No, 3713 Verde Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 Verde Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3713 Verde Drive has units with dishwashers.

