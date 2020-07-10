3713 Modlin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautiful duplex has been completely remodeled! Seconds away from West 7th Street! Enjoy the modernized old world charm this home has to offer! Original refinished hardwood floors, custom tile work, large free standing tub. A full second story with a bedroom and bath has been added to this home. New front porch for enjoying the neighborhood, freshly paved driveway and a lovely flagstone patio in the back. Stackable washer and dryer, brand new refrigerator and range, vent hoods, and all new oil rubbed bronze fixtures through the home. You don't want to miss this one!