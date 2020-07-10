All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3713 Modlin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3713 Modlin Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

3713 Modlin Avenue

3713 Modlin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3713 Modlin Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
North Hi Mount

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful duplex has been completely remodeled! Seconds away from West 7th Street! Enjoy the modernized old world charm this home has to offer! Original refinished hardwood floors, custom tile work, large free standing tub. A full second story with a bedroom and bath has been added to this home. New front porch for enjoying the neighborhood, freshly paved driveway and a lovely flagstone patio in the back. Stackable washer and dryer, brand new refrigerator and range, vent hoods, and all new oil rubbed bronze fixtures through the home. You don't want to miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3713 Modlin Avenue have any available units?
3713 Modlin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3713 Modlin Avenue have?
Some of 3713 Modlin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3713 Modlin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3713 Modlin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 Modlin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3713 Modlin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3713 Modlin Avenue offer parking?
No, 3713 Modlin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3713 Modlin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3713 Modlin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 Modlin Avenue have a pool?
No, 3713 Modlin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3713 Modlin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3713 Modlin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 Modlin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3713 Modlin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Alleia Presidio
2028 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University