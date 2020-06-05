Rent Calculator
Fort Worth, TX
3713 Honeysuckle Avenue
Last updated September 30 2019 at 6:29 PM
1 of 32
3713 Honeysuckle Avenue
3713 Honeysuckle Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3713 Honeysuckle Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Carter Riverside
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice newly remodeled home in a great location. Granite counter tops Hardwood floors. Nice 2 car detached garage with a fenced in yard and driveway gate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue have any available units?
3713 Honeysuckle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue have?
Some of 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3713 Honeysuckle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue offers parking.
Does 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue have a pool?
No, 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
