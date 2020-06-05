All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3713 Honeysuckle Avenue
Last updated September 30 2019 at 6:29 PM

3713 Honeysuckle Avenue

3713 Honeysuckle Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3713 Honeysuckle Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Carter Riverside

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice newly remodeled home in a great location. Granite counter tops Hardwood floors. Nice 2 car detached garage with a fenced in yard and driveway gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue have any available units?
3713 Honeysuckle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue have?
Some of 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3713 Honeysuckle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue offers parking.
Does 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue have a pool?
No, 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3713 Honeysuckle Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University