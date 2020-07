Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Charming one story home ideal for a growing family with 4 generously sized bedrooms. Bedroom 4 off foyer ideal for home office if needed! Formal living and dining are combined in front of house with family room nestled in rear. Eat in kitchen has access to both family and formal areas. Tile in living area and kitchen, wood floor in all bedrooms. wood-burning fireplace, a covered back patio, and a two-car garage, easy access to highway 35W, 377 and 114.