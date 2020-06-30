Rent Calculator
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
3713 Desert Ridge Drive
3713 Desert Ridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3713 Desert Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Bomber Heights
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3713 Desert Ridge Drive have any available units?
3713 Desert Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3713 Desert Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3713 Desert Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 Desert Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3713 Desert Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3713 Desert Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3713 Desert Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 3713 Desert Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3713 Desert Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 Desert Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3713 Desert Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3713 Desert Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3713 Desert Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 Desert Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3713 Desert Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3713 Desert Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3713 Desert Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
