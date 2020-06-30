All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3713 Desert Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3713 Desert Ridge Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

3713 Desert Ridge Drive

3713 Desert Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3713 Desert Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Bomber Heights

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
All measurements are rounded off

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3713 Desert Ridge Drive have any available units?
3713 Desert Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3713 Desert Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3713 Desert Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 Desert Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3713 Desert Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3713 Desert Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3713 Desert Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 3713 Desert Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3713 Desert Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 Desert Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3713 Desert Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3713 Desert Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3713 Desert Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 Desert Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3713 Desert Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3713 Desert Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3713 Desert Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University