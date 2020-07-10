All apartments in Fort Worth
3712 S Jones Street
3712 S Jones Street

3712 Jones Street · No Longer Available
Location

3712 Jones Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Worth Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
OPEN HOUSE TUESDAY JULY 30 FROM 5:30 PM-6:30 PM. FANTASTIC Home for Lease - has been updated inside. Spacious home with large bedrooms and conveniently located close to 35 highway. Large carport can shelter several cars. Large Backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 S Jones Street have any available units?
3712 S Jones Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3712 S Jones Street have?
Some of 3712 S Jones Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 S Jones Street currently offering any rent specials?
3712 S Jones Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 S Jones Street pet-friendly?
No, 3712 S Jones Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3712 S Jones Street offer parking?
Yes, 3712 S Jones Street offers parking.
Does 3712 S Jones Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3712 S Jones Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 S Jones Street have a pool?
No, 3712 S Jones Street does not have a pool.
Does 3712 S Jones Street have accessible units?
No, 3712 S Jones Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 S Jones Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3712 S Jones Street has units with dishwashers.

