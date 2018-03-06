All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3712 Griggs Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3712 Griggs Avenue
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:36 PM

3712 Griggs Avenue

3712 Griggs Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3712 Griggs Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76119

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 Griggs Avenue have any available units?
3712 Griggs Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3712 Griggs Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3712 Griggs Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 Griggs Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3712 Griggs Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3712 Griggs Avenue offer parking?
No, 3712 Griggs Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3712 Griggs Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3712 Griggs Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 Griggs Avenue have a pool?
No, 3712 Griggs Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3712 Griggs Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3712 Griggs Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 Griggs Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3712 Griggs Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3712 Griggs Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3712 Griggs Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University