Home
Fort Worth, TX
3712 Griggs Avenue
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:36 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3712 Griggs Avenue
3712 Griggs Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
3712 Griggs Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3712 Griggs Avenue have any available units?
3712 Griggs Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3712 Griggs Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3712 Griggs Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 Griggs Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3712 Griggs Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3712 Griggs Avenue offer parking?
No, 3712 Griggs Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3712 Griggs Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3712 Griggs Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 Griggs Avenue have a pool?
No, 3712 Griggs Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3712 Griggs Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3712 Griggs Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 Griggs Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3712 Griggs Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3712 Griggs Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3712 Griggs Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
