3712 Avenue H

Location

3712 Avenue H, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Polytechnic Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Wonderful 2 bedrooms with a bonus room (detached). This quaint and family-oriented neighborhood is within a 10-minute drive to downtown Fort Worth. Central heat and air. Refrigerator and stove included. Washer and dryer hook-up. PET-FRIENDLY. PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE FEB. 06 FROM 12:00-03: 00 PM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 Avenue H have any available units?
3712 Avenue H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3712 Avenue H have?
Some of 3712 Avenue H's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 Avenue H currently offering any rent specials?
3712 Avenue H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 Avenue H pet-friendly?
Yes, 3712 Avenue H is pet friendly.
Does 3712 Avenue H offer parking?
Yes, 3712 Avenue H offers parking.
Does 3712 Avenue H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3712 Avenue H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 Avenue H have a pool?
No, 3712 Avenue H does not have a pool.
Does 3712 Avenue H have accessible units?
No, 3712 Avenue H does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 Avenue H have units with dishwashers?
No, 3712 Avenue H does not have units with dishwashers.

