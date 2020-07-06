Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3710 dexter Avenue
Last updated December 5 2019 at 7:40 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3710 dexter Avenue
3710 Dexter Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
3710 Dexter Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly updated and close to downtown and museum district. Lovely half duplex with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Must see won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3710 dexter Avenue have any available units?
3710 dexter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3710 dexter Avenue have?
Some of 3710 dexter Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 3710 dexter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3710 dexter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 dexter Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3710 dexter Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3710 dexter Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3710 dexter Avenue offers parking.
Does 3710 dexter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3710 dexter Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 dexter Avenue have a pool?
No, 3710 dexter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3710 dexter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3710 dexter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 dexter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3710 dexter Avenue has units with dishwashers.
