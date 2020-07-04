3709 Silverado Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a spacious one story rental. Located in a quiet cul de sac. You won't want to miss this one. Main living area is open with laminate wood flooring. Kitchen is great for entertaining and opens up to the breakfast nook and family room. Ceiling fans and decorative lighting can be found throughout the home. Home has been professionally cleaned and is ready for move in. Large backyard is fenced in and has an extended covered patio and deck perfect for outdoor entertaining. There is also a shed located in the back yard for additional storage.