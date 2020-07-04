3709 Silverado Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76262 The Ranches
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Looking for a spacious one story rental. Located in a quiet cul de sac. You won't want to miss this one. Main living area is open with laminate wood flooring. Kitchen is great for entertaining and opens up to the breakfast nook and family room. Ceiling fans and decorative lighting can be found throughout the home. Home has been professionally cleaned and is ready for move in. Large backyard is fenced in and has an extended covered patio and deck perfect for outdoor entertaining. There is also a shed located in the back yard for additional storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
