Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3709 Silverado Trail
Last updated March 2 2020 at 7:01 AM

3709 Silverado Trail

3709 Silverado Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3709 Silverado Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76262
The Ranches

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a spacious one story rental. Located in a quiet cul de sac. You won't want to miss this one. Main living area is open with laminate wood flooring. Kitchen is great for entertaining and opens up to the breakfast nook and family room. Ceiling fans and decorative lighting can be found throughout the home. Home has been professionally cleaned and is ready for move in. Large backyard is fenced in and has an extended covered patio and deck perfect for outdoor entertaining. There is also a shed located in the back yard for additional storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 Silverado Trail have any available units?
3709 Silverado Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3709 Silverado Trail have?
Some of 3709 Silverado Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 Silverado Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3709 Silverado Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 Silverado Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3709 Silverado Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3709 Silverado Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3709 Silverado Trail offers parking.
Does 3709 Silverado Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 Silverado Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 Silverado Trail have a pool?
No, 3709 Silverado Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3709 Silverado Trail have accessible units?
No, 3709 Silverado Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 Silverado Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3709 Silverado Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

