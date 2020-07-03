All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 5 2019 at 12:57 PM

3709 River Birch Road

3709 River Birch Road · No Longer Available
Location

3709 River Birch Road, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,238 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execut

(RLNE5230071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 River Birch Road have any available units?
3709 River Birch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3709 River Birch Road have?
Some of 3709 River Birch Road's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 River Birch Road currently offering any rent specials?
3709 River Birch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 River Birch Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3709 River Birch Road is pet friendly.
Does 3709 River Birch Road offer parking?
No, 3709 River Birch Road does not offer parking.
Does 3709 River Birch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 River Birch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 River Birch Road have a pool?
Yes, 3709 River Birch Road has a pool.
Does 3709 River Birch Road have accessible units?
No, 3709 River Birch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 River Birch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3709 River Birch Road does not have units with dishwashers.

