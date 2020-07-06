3709 Bryce Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Arlington Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT LOCATION!! 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex with a carport! Washer and dryer hook up! Updated bathrooms and kitchen! Minutes away from shopping and restaurants! One small pet allowed with owner's approval.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3709 Bryce Avenue have any available units?
3709 Bryce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3709 Bryce Avenue have?
Some of 3709 Bryce Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 Bryce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3709 Bryce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 Bryce Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3709 Bryce Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3709 Bryce Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3709 Bryce Avenue offers parking.
Does 3709 Bryce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 Bryce Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 Bryce Avenue have a pool?
No, 3709 Bryce Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3709 Bryce Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3709 Bryce Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 Bryce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3709 Bryce Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)