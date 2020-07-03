All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 5 2019 at 6:55 AM

3708 Vista Greens Drive

3708 Vista Greens Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3708 Vista Greens Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
This Fort Worth open-layout home offers granite kitchen countertops and a fireplace, beautiful backyard. Easy Access to Alliance Gateway highway. This 3 bedroom and 2 bath home with open kitchen plan is perfect for your family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 Vista Greens Drive have any available units?
3708 Vista Greens Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3708 Vista Greens Drive have?
Some of 3708 Vista Greens Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 Vista Greens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3708 Vista Greens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 Vista Greens Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3708 Vista Greens Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3708 Vista Greens Drive offer parking?
No, 3708 Vista Greens Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3708 Vista Greens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 Vista Greens Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 Vista Greens Drive have a pool?
No, 3708 Vista Greens Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3708 Vista Greens Drive have accessible units?
No, 3708 Vista Greens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 Vista Greens Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3708 Vista Greens Drive has units with dishwashers.

