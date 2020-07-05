All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:29 PM

3705 Staghorn Circle N

3705 Staghorn Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

3705 Staghorn Circle North, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 Staghorn Circle N have any available units?
3705 Staghorn Circle N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3705 Staghorn Circle N have?
Some of 3705 Staghorn Circle N's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 Staghorn Circle N currently offering any rent specials?
3705 Staghorn Circle N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 Staghorn Circle N pet-friendly?
No, 3705 Staghorn Circle N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3705 Staghorn Circle N offer parking?
Yes, 3705 Staghorn Circle N offers parking.
Does 3705 Staghorn Circle N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3705 Staghorn Circle N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 Staghorn Circle N have a pool?
No, 3705 Staghorn Circle N does not have a pool.
Does 3705 Staghorn Circle N have accessible units?
No, 3705 Staghorn Circle N does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 Staghorn Circle N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3705 Staghorn Circle N has units with dishwashers.

