3705 Jeanette Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3705 Jeanette Drive

3705 Jeanette Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3705 Jeanette Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular close to TCU University 3-2.5-2 Extreme make over completed in 2016. 15 x 18 master with 19 x 19 master bath suite with a 8 x 18 custom closet, corner jetted tub, awesome couples walk-in shower, dual controls, rain head. Solid hand stained wood cabinetry and granite counters thru-out. Real solid red oak wood flooring hand-scraped thru-out, custom ceramic tile work thru-out, high end stainless steel appliances, new electric service, windows, architectural roof, tank-less water heater, doors, led lighting and Goodman HVAC make this home super-efficient. Large re sodded St. Augustine backyard with a Rancho wireless sprinkler system. Large entertaining 20 x 20 deck accessed by master or living area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 Jeanette Drive have any available units?
3705 Jeanette Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3705 Jeanette Drive have?
Some of 3705 Jeanette Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 Jeanette Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3705 Jeanette Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 Jeanette Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3705 Jeanette Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3705 Jeanette Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3705 Jeanette Drive offers parking.
Does 3705 Jeanette Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3705 Jeanette Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 Jeanette Drive have a pool?
No, 3705 Jeanette Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3705 Jeanette Drive have accessible units?
No, 3705 Jeanette Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 Jeanette Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3705 Jeanette Drive has units with dishwashers.

