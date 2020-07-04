3705 Jeanette Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular close to TCU University 3-2.5-2 Extreme make over completed in 2016. 15 x 18 master with 19 x 19 master bath suite with a 8 x 18 custom closet, corner jetted tub, awesome couples walk-in shower, dual controls, rain head. Solid hand stained wood cabinetry and granite counters thru-out. Real solid red oak wood flooring hand-scraped thru-out, custom ceramic tile work thru-out, high end stainless steel appliances, new electric service, windows, architectural roof, tank-less water heater, doors, led lighting and Goodman HVAC make this home super-efficient. Large re sodded St. Augustine backyard with a Rancho wireless sprinkler system. Large entertaining 20 x 20 deck accessed by master or living area