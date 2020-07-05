3705 Arnold Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140 Royal Crest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 1 story home with open concept living and kitchen areas. Living room has warm fireplace. Kitchen features tiled floors, great dark wooded cabinetry, and fantastic counter tops. Spacious rooms, garage, and fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3705 Arnold Drive have any available units?
3705 Arnold Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3705 Arnold Drive have?
Some of 3705 Arnold Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 Arnold Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3705 Arnold Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.