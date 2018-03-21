All apartments in Fort Worth
3701 Wilbarger St

3701 Wilbarger Street · No Longer Available
Location

3701 Wilbarger Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Glencrest

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/50212640b8 ----
Disposal
Faux Wood Floor
Granite Counter Tops
One Car Garage
Pets Allowed
Washer Dryer Hook Up

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 Wilbarger St have any available units?
3701 Wilbarger St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 Wilbarger St have?
Some of 3701 Wilbarger St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 Wilbarger St currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Wilbarger St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Wilbarger St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3701 Wilbarger St is pet friendly.
Does 3701 Wilbarger St offer parking?
Yes, 3701 Wilbarger St offers parking.
Does 3701 Wilbarger St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 Wilbarger St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Wilbarger St have a pool?
No, 3701 Wilbarger St does not have a pool.
Does 3701 Wilbarger St have accessible units?
No, 3701 Wilbarger St does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Wilbarger St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 Wilbarger St does not have units with dishwashers.

