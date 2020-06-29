All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:35 AM

3700 Radford Road

Location

3700 Radford Road, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Sandy Acres

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
New Carpet, split bedrooms, corner lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Radford Road have any available units?
3700 Radford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3700 Radford Road currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Radford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Radford Road pet-friendly?
No, 3700 Radford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3700 Radford Road offer parking?
No, 3700 Radford Road does not offer parking.
Does 3700 Radford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Radford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Radford Road have a pool?
No, 3700 Radford Road does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Radford Road have accessible units?
No, 3700 Radford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Radford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 Radford Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3700 Radford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3700 Radford Road does not have units with air conditioning.

