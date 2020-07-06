Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3645 Lafayette Avenue
Last updated October 3 2019 at 2:36 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3645 Lafayette Avenue
3645 Lafayette Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3645 Lafayette Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath in a GREAT location off of Montgomery Street in the Fort Worth Cultural district! One pet allowed with owner approval.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit:
1
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3645 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
3645 Lafayette Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3645 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3645 Lafayette Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3645 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3645 Lafayette Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3645 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
No, 3645 Lafayette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3645 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3645 Lafayette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3645 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 3645 Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3645 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3645 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3645 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3645 Lafayette Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3645 Lafayette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3645 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
