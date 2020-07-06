All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3645 Lafayette Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3645 Lafayette Avenue
Last updated October 3 2019 at 2:36 AM

3645 Lafayette Avenue

3645 Lafayette Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3645 Lafayette Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath in a GREAT location off of Montgomery Street in the Fort Worth Cultural district! One pet allowed with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3645 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
3645 Lafayette Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3645 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3645 Lafayette Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3645 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3645 Lafayette Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3645 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
No, 3645 Lafayette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3645 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3645 Lafayette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3645 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 3645 Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3645 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3645 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3645 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3645 Lafayette Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3645 Lafayette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3645 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University