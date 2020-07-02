3643 Hulen Park Circle

Amenities

Very nice remodeled 2 bed room home. Modern grey tone colors with new wood like flooring in dining area. New counter tops. Master bed room has extra vanity and double closets. Unit has a one car garage, and behind the house is a green belt.