3643 Hulen Park Cir, Fort Worth, TX 76123 Hulen Springs Meadow
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice remodeled 2 bed room home. Modern grey tone colors with new wood like flooring in dining area. New counter tops. Master bed room has extra vanity and double closets. Unit has a one car garage, and behind the house is a green belt.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3643 Hulen Park Circle have any available units?
3643 Hulen Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3643 Hulen Park Circle have?
Some of 3643 Hulen Park Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3643 Hulen Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3643 Hulen Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.