Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:12 AM

3643 Hulen Park Circle

3643 Hulen Park Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3643 Hulen Park Cir, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Hulen Springs Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Very nice remodeled 2 bed room home. Modern grey tone colors with new wood like flooring in dining area. New counter tops. Master bed room has extra vanity and double closets. Unit has a one car garage, and behind the house is a green belt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3643 Hulen Park Circle have any available units?
3643 Hulen Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3643 Hulen Park Circle have?
Some of 3643 Hulen Park Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3643 Hulen Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3643 Hulen Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3643 Hulen Park Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3643 Hulen Park Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3643 Hulen Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3643 Hulen Park Circle offers parking.
Does 3643 Hulen Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3643 Hulen Park Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3643 Hulen Park Circle have a pool?
No, 3643 Hulen Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3643 Hulen Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 3643 Hulen Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3643 Hulen Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3643 Hulen Park Circle has units with dishwashers.

