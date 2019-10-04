All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3641 Desert Mesa Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3641 Desert Mesa Road
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:02 AM

3641 Desert Mesa Road

3641 Desert Mesa Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3641 Desert Mesa Road, Fort Worth, TX 76262
The Ranches

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Beautifully maintained 3beds 2baths home in the Northwest ISD. Brand new wood floor through the whole house. Master shower room was upgrade recently. Specious open floor plan living next to kitchen. Neighborhood flows with community parks and playgrounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3641 Desert Mesa Road have any available units?
3641 Desert Mesa Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3641 Desert Mesa Road have?
Some of 3641 Desert Mesa Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3641 Desert Mesa Road currently offering any rent specials?
3641 Desert Mesa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3641 Desert Mesa Road pet-friendly?
No, 3641 Desert Mesa Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3641 Desert Mesa Road offer parking?
Yes, 3641 Desert Mesa Road offers parking.
Does 3641 Desert Mesa Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3641 Desert Mesa Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3641 Desert Mesa Road have a pool?
No, 3641 Desert Mesa Road does not have a pool.
Does 3641 Desert Mesa Road have accessible units?
No, 3641 Desert Mesa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3641 Desert Mesa Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3641 Desert Mesa Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University