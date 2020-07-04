All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:13 AM

3640 Millet Avenue

3640 Millet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3640 Millet Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Polytechnic Empowerment

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4892878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 Millet Avenue have any available units?
3640 Millet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3640 Millet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3640 Millet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 Millet Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3640 Millet Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3640 Millet Avenue offer parking?
No, 3640 Millet Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3640 Millet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3640 Millet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 Millet Avenue have a pool?
No, 3640 Millet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3640 Millet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3640 Millet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 Millet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3640 Millet Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3640 Millet Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3640 Millet Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

