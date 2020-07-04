Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3634 Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3634 Avenue North
Last updated April 2 2020 at 10:38 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3634 Avenue North
3634 Avenue N
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3634 Avenue N, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Polytechnic Empowerment
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-in ready! House has brand new AC and new appliances.
3 Beds | 1 Bath | 1236 Sqft,
$1250 rent $1250 deposit
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3634 Avenue North have any available units?
3634 Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3634 Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
3634 Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 3634 Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 3634 Avenue North offer parking?
No, 3634 Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 3634 Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3634 Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 Avenue North have a pool?
No, 3634 Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 3634 Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 3634 Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3634 Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3634 Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3634 Avenue North has units with air conditioning.
