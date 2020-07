Amenities

carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08a9d7c052 ---- Efficiency apartment that is move-in-ready! This property has an open kitchen with an eat in area long with a stove and refrigerator. There is carpet in the living area and vinyl plank flooring throughout the kitchen. To schedule a viewing, please contact the automated showing system (817) 241-2560 or call the office (817) 567-2500. No Pets! Security Deposit: $300.00 Admin. Fee: $300