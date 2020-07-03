All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 19 2019 at 2:32 AM

3629 Jockey Drive

3629 Jockey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3629 Jockey Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful home! Wood floors throughout the living areas and entry. 2 bedrooms, media and game room upstairs. There is a finished room off one of the bedrooms that is great for workout room or kids retreat. Tech area off the game room. Large spacious kitchen includes granite c-tops, stainless appliances, gas stove top, pantry, b-bar and lots of storage. Master is tucked away at the back of the house with luxurious master bath. Plenty of space including walk-in attic storage. Great location at back of neighborhood. Desirable Saratoga subdivision with Byron Nelson High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3629 Jockey Drive have any available units?
3629 Jockey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3629 Jockey Drive have?
Some of 3629 Jockey Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3629 Jockey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3629 Jockey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3629 Jockey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3629 Jockey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3629 Jockey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3629 Jockey Drive offers parking.
Does 3629 Jockey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3629 Jockey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3629 Jockey Drive have a pool?
No, 3629 Jockey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3629 Jockey Drive have accessible units?
No, 3629 Jockey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3629 Jockey Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3629 Jockey Drive has units with dishwashers.

