3629 Jockey Drive

Beautiful home! Wood floors throughout the living areas and entry. 2 bedrooms, media and game room upstairs. There is a finished room off one of the bedrooms that is great for workout room or kids retreat. Tech area off the game room. Large spacious kitchen includes granite c-tops, stainless appliances, gas stove top, pantry, b-bar and lots of storage. Master is tucked away at the back of the house with luxurious master bath. Plenty of space including walk-in attic storage. Great location at back of neighborhood. Desirable Saratoga subdivision with Byron Nelson High School.